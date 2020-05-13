Atlanta rapper Future isn’t wasting any time. Hours after announcing his new High Off Life album is dropping this week, the hip-hop star shared the project’s artwork.
Cover Art
Last night, the rap entertainer shared the project’s official artwork. Future relied on his social media pages to plug the cover.
“HIGH OFF LIFE” -Future’s Instagram
“Jeeeeeeeeeez 🙌🏽” -Drake
“Cover hard haha” -Lil Yachty
High Off Life
Barring any setbacks, Future is set to put out the new project Friday. The album features more than 20 records and a ton of guest features.
“BREAKING: Future will drop a project titled ‘High Off Life’ this Friday. It features Travis Scott, NBA YoungBoy, Meek Mill, + more” -SOHH’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
In early April 2020, Future hit the green light on releasing his classic Beast Mode mixtape to the masses. The nine-track Zaytoven-produced project finally emerged on all streaming services.
Beast Mode was the second of three mixtapes (following Monster, preceding 56 Nights) that Future would release for free between October 2014 and March 2015, a run of cathartic projects aimed at shedding the glitzy pop ambiance surrounding him due to his early-decade chart successes. Where Monster excelled in reestablishing Future as the preeminent trap star of his time, Beast Mode swapped Metro Boomin and Southside’s rugged basslines for bouncier chords and viscous melodies across a much tighter tracklist. The approach was welcomed with open arms, as BM has since been streamed nearly 20 million times across free digital platforms, including Soundcloud and LiveMixtapes.
Before You Go
The 2015 project’s massive success inspired Future to take things up a notch. The Georgia native eventually put out its follow-up as a full-fledged studio effort.
Future himself would have this to say about this key period in his career, when asked about it in his subsequent Like I Never Left mini-doc. “I can’t be out [in Los Angeles], I gotta go home [to Atlanta], I gotta record, I gotta get back comfortable…” The original Beast Mode was appreciated so widely that it spawned the release of BEASTMODE 2, a sequel to Beast Mode released as a commercial mixtape in 2018. It would debut at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, setting a record as the highest-charting stream-only album ever.