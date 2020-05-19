Atlanta rapper Future has figured out how to hit Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift‘s level of pop success. During a new Apple Music’s Beats 1 interview with radio veteran Zane Lowe he discussed crossing over from trap to popular culture.

Trap Poppin’

During the Q&A, Future claimed he’s responsible for discovering the key to this transition. He said he’s figured out how to make everything blow up and become instant bangers.

“I found the glitch to the matrix, I found the recipe. Once you find the recipe, then you got…then it’s just like tryna find the cure for corona[virus]. Like, I found the got damn, the cure to makin’ this shit go pop – trap shit going pop. Like, whatever you doing, it’s gon’ pop. Like, you could be yoself and it’s gon’ pop. Like, you could cross over too. You could get the same money as a pop star by being yoself. You don’t even have to do no corny a** sh*t. You just be yoself and you get pop star money.” (Apple Music Beats 1)

Money Talks

The superstar also questioned why rappers aren’t making as much money as their peers in pop. He was specifically talking about shows, saying hip-hop performers should be getting paid more to perform.

“At the end of the day it’s about, man, what these checks talkin’ ’bout? Why we not getting this much money for these shows? We need to get a million dollars for a show.” (Apple Music Beats 1)

Wait, There’s More

Future has reportedly scored a seventh #1 album with his recent High Off Life project.

Future is looking to score his seventh No. 1 album debut on the Billboard 200 chart with his latest album, High Off Life. As reported by Hits Daily Double, the 21-song album is projected to take the top spot with an estimated 17,000-20,000 in pure album sales, generating approximately 170,000-185,000 total unit activity. If the reports are correct, High Off Life will mark Future’s largest debut yet. (HYPEBEAST)

Before You Go

The EP is straight audio fire. Some of hip-hop’s biggest names linked up with Future to be featured on High Off Life.