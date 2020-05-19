Atlanta rapper Future has figured out how to hit Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift‘s level of pop success. During a new Apple Music’s Beats 1 interview with radio veteran Zane Lowe he discussed crossing over from trap to popular culture.
Trap Poppin’
During the Q&A, Future claimed he’s responsible for discovering the key to this transition. He said he’s figured out how to make everything blow up and become instant bangers.
“I found the glitch to the matrix, I found the recipe. Once you find the recipe, then you got…then it’s just like tryna find the cure for corona[virus]. Like, I found the got damn, the cure to makin’ this shit go pop – trap shit going pop. Like, whatever you doing, it’s gon’ pop. Like, you could be yoself and it’s gon’ pop. Like, you could cross over too. You could get the same money as a pop star by being yoself. You don’t even have to do no corny a** sh*t. You just be yoself and you get pop star money.” (Apple Music Beats 1)
Money Talks
The superstar also questioned why rappers aren’t making as much money as their peers in pop. He was specifically talking about shows, saying hip-hop performers should be getting paid more to perform.
“At the end of the day it’s about, man, what these checks talkin’ ’bout? Why we not getting this much money for these shows? We need to get a million dollars for a show.” (Apple Music Beats 1)
Wait, There’s More
Future has reportedly scored a seventh #1 album with his recent High Off Life project.
Future is looking to score his seventh No. 1 album debut on the Billboard 200 chart with his latest album, High Off Life. As reported by Hits Daily Double, the 21-song album is projected to take the top spot with an estimated 17,000-20,000 in pure album sales, generating approximately 170,000-185,000 total unit activity. If the reports are correct, High Off Life will mark Future’s largest debut yet. (HYPEBEAST)
Before You Go
The EP is straight audio fire. Some of hip-hop’s biggest names linked up with Future to be featured on High Off Life.
Future releases more music than many of us have hot dinners. The Atlanta rapper unleashes another set, High Off Life, featuring assists from a strong lineup of hip-hop stars, including Drake, Travis Scott, Young Thug, YoungBoy NBA, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Durk, Meek Mill and more. Future’s creative well has been overflowing in recent times. His last album Future Hndrxx Presents: The Wizrd dropped in 2019 and topped the Billboard 200, his sixth No. 1 LP in less than three-and-a-half years. The last artist to punch out as many No. 1s in such a short span was Elton John in the early 1970s. High Off Life spans 21 songs, including previously released tracks such as “Last Name,” “100 Shooters,” “Tycoon,” Life Is Good” and “Life Is Good (Remix),” and has a running time of more 70 minutes. (Billboard)