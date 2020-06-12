Atlanta rapper Future doesn’t want any smoke with Tekashi 6ix9ine. The hip-hop heavyweight has come forward to deny trying to rip apart the rap troll after making comments about snitches in an open message.

Future x 69

On Friday, the hip-hop superstar jumped on Twitter to save face. Instead of name-dropping Tekashi, he just distanced himself from the rapper and denied speaking on people he didn’t know.

“Never looking back… I dnt speak on people Business I dnt kno good or bad…understood I’m Jus different and comfortable in my own skin.” -Future’s Twitter

High-Key Details

Last night, Tekashi went all-out on a rant against Future. The motivation came from a message Future made possibly aimed at him about snitching.

“What does that make you? Is there levels to snitching? Ah that’s snitching level three, that’s snitching level six, no Tekashi snitch on level 10, but level snitching six could do. Huh? Help it make sense to me. … I’m half your age, you a old head to me. Listen, I’m half your age. If you mad because I chart, listen. I don’t need Drake so I can have a platinum single. I don’t need Drake. You and Meek Mill need Drake for every song y’all do so y’all can chart. Don’t act like Meek didn’t have to suck Drake’s d*ck, b*lls and d*ck all in his mouth just so he could have a career again.” -Tekashi 6ix9ine

Wait, There’s More

The drama ultimately started after Future put out a lengthy open message to the world. In the message, he called out unnamed women, men and anyone working with law enforcement.

Before You Go

Early Friday, Tekashi and rap star Nicki Minaj put out their jaw-dropping new “Trollz” music video premiere.