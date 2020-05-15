SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.
Atlanta rapper Future isn’t holding back his feelings for everyone’s favorite celebrity daughter. The hip-hop heavyweight has used his new High Off Life album to send some gushy words aimed at vixen Lori Harvey.
Future’s girlfriend
Future didn’t hold back on his going public about his Lori Harvey crush in his lyrics. He specifically calls her a real-life victory.
Bikini Goals
In February 2020, Future delivered a jaw-dropping bikini shot of his 23-year-old queen. The pic features LH showing off her booty alongside a pool.
Wait, There’s More
Lori Harvey took things up a few notches. The 23-year-old shared a thirst trap-approved clip of herself getting out of the same pool.
Before You Go
In January 2020, Future almost certainly confirmed how much he’s loving Harvey. Future shared a pool pic of himself in a pool with Lori in front of him.
“Life is Good ❤️🦅” -Future’s Instagram
