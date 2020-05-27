Atlanta rapper Future is out here becoming a living legend. After charting 12 – not including his “Life Is Good” single with Canadian rapper Drake that had already charted – songs on the Billboard 100 list from new High Off Life album, he’s seriously leveled up.

Future x Elvis

Future now has the fourth most entries on the Hot 100 ever. He’s just surpassed the legendary Elvis Presley, sitting at 109.

As Future celebrates his seventh No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 (dated May 30), as High Off Life opens with 153,000 equivalent album units, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, he debuts 12 songs from the set on the Billboard Hot 100, bringing his total to 110 career Hot 100 entries. In the history of the Hot 100, which dates to its Aug. 4, 1958, inception, only three acts boast more entries: Drake (222), the Glee Cast (207) and Lil Wayne (163). Future becomes just the ninth act to tally at least 100 career Hot 100 entries, and, as he moves up to fourth place, he passes the totals of Nicki Minaj, Elvis Presley (whose career predated the Hot 100’s launch), Kanye West, Chris Brown and Jay-Z. . (Billboard)

The Legend

Future took to social media to celebrate. He posted two Instagram Stories recognizing his achievement and paying respect to Elvis.

“They mention me and they mention Elvis.. me & yo nxxxx and dem Is not the same… RELAX”

Nawwww not more slaps than Presley..Elvis super legendary”

Wait, There’s More

Future is riding High after his recent album release. His newest project, the 21-track High Off Life, has scored him another #1 on the Billboard 200. After just a week of availability, High Off Life moved over 100,000 units. The album sales are also the best opening week of Future’s long music career.

Of High Off Life’s starting sum of 153,000 equivalent album units, SEA units comprise 134,000 (equating to 186.3 million on-demand streams of the set’s 21 tracks in the week ending May 21), album sales total 16,000 and TEA units equal a little more than 2,000. High Off Life’s overall start of 153,000 units also marks the rapper’s biggest week in terms of units earned, for a solo album, surpassing the 151,000-unit launch of DS2 in August 2015 at No. 1. (Billboard)

Set The Bar

The hip-hop star set an incredible record with his newest chart-topping project. No other musician since 2015 has had 7 albums top the charts.