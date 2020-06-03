New York radio personality Funk Flex is big mad right now. The hip-hop veteran has stepped up to unload pure anger aimed at NFL star Drew Brees for encouraging his teammates not to kneel in an effort to promote police brutality awareness.

Funk x Brees

Flex went to Instagram Wednesday and didn’t bite his tongue. Funk shared footage of the New Orleans Saints quarterback explaining his issue with players protesting by taking a knee.

“Wow… after @kaepernick7took a knee.. #GeorgeFloyd dies from a knee.. during a time when America is divided.. @drewbrees finds time to let us know… “he will never agree with disrespecting the flag and players shouldn’t take a knee next season” Watch his body language and his face! Disgusting! But are we surprised? His statement echos the @NFL 1000 percent! As he participated in #blackouttuesday and 70percent of his team is African American and the city he plays in is 50 percent African American! FOH! @tmz_tv vid says it all! @drewbrees nobody cares about your grandparents “struggle” right now! Typical privileged athlete that lives off the culture but frowns on the culture at the same time! #JustMyOpinion” -Funk Flex’s Instagram

Players React

The controversial Brees footage has even sparked reactions from other NFL players. Drew’s key wide receiver target Michael Thomas even went at him.

“We don’t care if you don’t agree and whoever else how about that. He don’t know no better.” -Michael Thomas’ Twitter

Wait, There’s More

In Brees’ initial interview, he explained his issues with players kneeling. Instead of addressing police brutality, Drew said he felt respecting the flag meant more.

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country. Let me just tell what I see or what I feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States. I envision my two grandfathers, who fought for this country during World War II, one in the Army and one in the Marine Corp. Both risking their lives to protect our country and to try to make our country and this world a better place. So every time I stand with my hand over my heart looking at that flag and singing the national anthem, that’s what I think about. And in many cases, that brings me to tears, thinking about all that has been sacrificed. Not just those in the military, but for that matter, those throughout the civil rights movements of the ‘60s, and all that has been endured by so many people up until this point. And is everything right with our country right now? No, it is not. We still have a long way to go. But I think what you do by standing there and showing respect to the flag with your hand over your heart, is it shows unity. It shows that we are all in this together, we can all do better and that we are all part of the solution.” (Yahoo Finance)

Before You Go

The drama comes following the death of black man George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement and NFL free agent Colin Kaepernick becoming a household name by protesting police brutality by kneeling before games.