Funk Flex Announces He’s Working On A Project W/ Fivio Foreign

Written By Biz Jones

Funk Flex's New Project
Funk Flex Fivio Foreign Clip
New York radio personality Funk Flex is working on something big. The Hot 97 deejay has announced he has a new project on deck and it’s going to involve Brooklyn’s own Fivio Foreign.

The Big Apple native went to his Instagram page with the ultimate tease. Without giving too many details, Flex announced the new untitled effort is coming together and asked followers to let him know who else should make the project.

“SOUND OFF! Not time to let this song loose yet! @funkflex x @fivioforeign_8fs !!!!! Video cranking! @juganot I’m putting a project together I think your gonna enjoy! WHO ELSE WOULD U LIKE TO SEE ON THIS NEW PROJECT?” -Funk Flex’s Instagram

The Return of Smoke DZA

Outside of the new project, Flex is currently gearing up to let the world hear what Harlem rapper Smoke DZA has on his mind courtesy of a much-needed freestyle.

“MONDAY 9AM! @smokedzaFreestyle!!! YouTube / @hot97 !!!!! Get Ready!!!!! WHO SHOULD I HAVE UP NEXT?”

The Funk Flex Freestyles

Recently, Flex has used his “Block Work” show to interview hip-hop artists and give them a platform to freestyle including recent lyrical work from Queens’ Action Bronson.

Keep It A Buck

In mid-July 2020, Funk Flex shared a public service announcement to people living a fake lifestyle.

“MODERN DAY POPULAR RAPPERS ARE ACTORS! CIVILIANS! THEY REALLY DONT LIVE THE LIFE THEY PORTRAY IN VIDEOS! BY THE WAY THERES NOTHING WRONG WITH THAT! BUT DONT FLIP FLOP BETWEEN GANGSTER AND CIVILIAN! THERES “REAL” DUDES PUTTING IN STREET WORK LAUGHING AT YALL! #JustMyOpinion” -Funk Flex’s Instagram

Written by Biz Jones

SOHH.com Writer. You're likely to find me covering hip-hop news and music releases. Netflix is still my go-to before Disney Plus.

