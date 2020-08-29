New York radio veteran Funk Flex is staying busy getting his Q&A on. The hip-hop personality has continued the launch of his new talk show series “Block Work” by revealing his next guest is Queens native Action Bronson.

Funk Flex and Action Bronson

Heading into the weekend, Flex went to his Instagram page to deliver the big news. Although he didn’t give a premiere date, Funk revealed he had an epic sit-down on deck with Bronsolini.

"Shhhhh! @youtube / FunkFlex!!! The new series continues! (In the rain) NEXT EPISODE ACTION BRONSON! #FunkFlexBlockWork" -Funk Flex's Instagram

A couple weeks ago, Flex launched his new outdoors Q&A series with Harlem rap artist Dave East.

High-Key Details

Over the past few weeks, both Action and fellow New York rapper Fat Joe have crept into each other’s Instagram comments section to push for their workout goals. Bronson shared a pic of himself pumping iron in a gym while Joey Crack took his grind to a yacht.

“CHIPPING AWAY. GET THE BLOOD PUMPING. SWEAT. MIX UP YOUR WORKOUTS. NO QUITTING UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. @davepfit” -Action Bronson’s Instagram “Keep fighting keep fighting” -Fat Joe

“The Biggest goes live now TFJS 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @ericleon772” -Fat Joe’s Instagram “LEGENDARY” -Action Bronson

Wait, There’s More

Recently, Bronson hit up Instagram with a few looks at his workout routine. He also let fans know he lost nearly 100 pounds with summer in full swing.

“90 POUNDS DOWN. STRENGTH DEVELOPING NICELY. YOU HAVE THE POWER TO MAKE ANY CHANGES YOU WANT IN YOUR LIFE. TAKE CONTROL. 🎬 @davepfit” -Action Bronson’s Instagram

Before You Go

In mid-summer 2020, the Queens native went to his reliable Instagram page and delivered some super inspirational gym grind content. In the footage, he’s shown working out with a massive tire and turning up to his newly released “Latin Grammys” single.