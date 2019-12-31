New York rapper French Montana is far from being a shook one. The hip-hop entertainer has stepped up to the challenge of dealing with epic trolling from G-Unit boss 50 Cent.

Following hard-hitting memes shot his way, Montana went online Monday to return the fire with epic disses.

Earlier in the evening, 50 tried to taint Montana’s image by claiming he copped an old Bugatti car.

A few hours ago, French low-key crept into 50’s Instagram comments section and defended his purchase.

50 Cent initially went online and called out French for stunting with his new Bugatti.