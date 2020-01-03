New York rapper French Montana is ready for the knockout punch. The hip-hop entertainer has appeared to deliver an intense blow to rap rival 50 Cent in their publicized war of words.

Big Facts: Over the past few hours, French has lit up Instagram with pics tearing Fif’s image including a shot of him allegedly kissing another man.

High-Key Details: Initially, 50 hit up Instagram to share new recordings claiming Montana is driving around in a loaner Bugatti.

Wait, There’s More: Early Tuesday, Montana promised he had one final post aimed at Fif and questioned his issues with trying to destroy his image.

IGHT LAST ONE 😂59 where you at so I can pick you up ?? 😂 This my last post about you 🦖 had to put this up before people say I spray painted my seats lol THIS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU TRY AND BULLY SOMEBODY WITH THE WRONG INFORMATION, U DONKEY ! if you slide to the right, or go on his page, you’ll see this video with a Bugatti he claiming is mines..🧐 with pop smoke in it ! I don’t know where he got it from ….. I’ma let u see for yourself that he a sucker and just hatin for no reason. I JUST CAME OUT OF ICU, YOU SHOULD BE HAPPY FOR ME ! U can’t assassinate my character 59

Before You Go: Earlier the same day, 50 Cent poked fun at French for still having music icon Diddy as a boss at Bad Boy Records.