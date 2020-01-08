New York rapper French Montana thinks he has had the last laugh. The hip-hop star has called it quits on feuding with rap rival 50 Cent.
Big Facts: On Tuesday, Montana went to Instagram to share alleged paperwork claiming 50 has worked as a government informant.
High-Key Details: On Sunday, French went to Instagram with a jaw-dropping slideshow of pics and footage showing a woman sharing alleged FaceTime footage of her talking to 50 and exposing bedroom secrets.
Wait, There’s More: On Sunday, French also went to Instagram with leaked footage from 50 Cent’s long-awaited “Power” mid-season premiere.
Before You Go: Fif appeared to fire big shots last Friday with a handful of accusations including a claim of Montana buying his own album streams.