New York rapper French Montana thinks he has had the last laugh. The hip-hop star has called it quits on feuding with rap rival 50 Cent.

Big Facts: On Tuesday, Montana went to Instagram to share alleged paperwork claiming 50 has worked as a government informant.

High-Key Details: On Sunday, French went to Instagram with a jaw-dropping slideshow of pics and footage showing a woman sharing alleged FaceTime footage of her talking to 50 and exposing bedroom secrets.

Wait, There’s More: On Sunday, French also went to Instagram with leaked footage from 50 Cent’s long-awaited “Power” mid-season premiere.

Before You Go: Fif appeared to fire big shots last Friday with a handful of accusations including a claim of Montana buying his own album streams.

Somebody send this to wrench,😳Damn he gonna need the old apple to burn the new music though. LOL #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife pic.twitter.com/iYXhHkJQLH — 50cent (@50cent) January 3, 2020

👀look at the bright side you can always go back to selling DVD’s 🔧or start a pod cast or something. 🤷🏽‍♂️ #lecheminduroi POWER IN2 #bransoncognac #stargettheapp pic.twitter.com/ky2dP5hpIx — 50cent (@50cent) January 4, 2020