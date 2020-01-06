New York rapper French Montana is really out here trying to ruin careers. The hip-hop superstar has delivered a possible “Ether” punch to rap rival 50 Cent.

Big Facts: On Sunday, French went to Instagram with a jaw-dropping slideshow of pics and footage showing a woman sharing alleged FaceTime footage of her talking to 50 and exposing bedroom secrets.

Big Facts: On Sunday, French went to Instagram with footage from the long-awaited “Power” mid-season premiere.

High-Key Details: Fif appeared to fire big shots on Friday with a handful of accusations including a claim of Montana buying his own album streams.

Somebody send this to wrench,😳Damn he gonna need the old apple to burn the new music though. LOL #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife pic.twitter.com/iYXhHkJQLH — 50cent (@50cent) January 3, 2020

👀look at the bright side you can always go back to selling DVD’s 🔧or start a pod cast or something. 🤷🏽‍♂️ #lecheminduroi POWER IN2 #bransoncognac #stargettheapp pic.twitter.com/ky2dP5hpIx — 50cent (@50cent) January 4, 2020

😠NOW where are the bots when you need them. No 🐀🐀🐀🐀 emojis LOL come 🔧 #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/14CCbWuIy0 — 50cent (@50cent) January 4, 2020

Wait, There’s More: Instead of falling back, French decided to return his own fire and share footage of a woman claiming she did freaky things to 50 in the bedroom.

Before You Go: French raised eyebrows this week after sharing an alleged pic of 50 kissing another man.