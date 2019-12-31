New York rapper French Montana is ready to move on from his dispute with the G-Unit general. The hip-hop superstar has announced he’s falling back on 50 Cent.

Early Tuesday, Montana promised he had one final post aimed at Fif and questioned his issues with trying to destroy his image.

IGHT LAST ONE 😂59 where you at so I can pick you up ?? 😂 This my last post about you 🦖 had to put this up before people say I spray painted my seats lol THIS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU TRY AND BULLY SOMEBODY WITH THE WRONG INFORMATION, U DONKEY ! if you slide to the right, or go on his page, you’ll see this video with a Bugatti he claiming is mines..🧐 with pop smoke in it ! I don’t know where he got it from ….. I’ma let u see for yourself that he a sucker and just hatin for no reason. I JUST CAME OUT OF ICU, YOU SHOULD BE HAPPY FOR ME ! U can’t assassinate my character 59

Earlier in the day, 50 Cent poked fun at French for still having music icon Diddy as a boss at Bad Boy Records.

Following hard-hitting memes shot his way, Montana went online Monday night to return the fire with epic disses.

Earlier in the evening, 50 tried to taint Montana’s image by claiming he copped an old Bugatti car.