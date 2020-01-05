New York rapper French Montana is really, really, really doing the most in his feud with 50 Cent. The hip-hop star has taken their dispute and upped it a notch by dragging 50’s popular “Power” series into the drama.
Big Facts: On Sunday, French went to Instagram with footage from the long-awaited “Power” mid-season premiere.
High-Key Details: Fif appeared to fire big shots on Friday with a handful of accusations including a claim of Montana buying his own album streams.
Wait, There’s More: Instead of falling back, French decided to return his own fire and share footage of a woman claiming she did freaky things to 50 in the bedroom.
Before You Go: French raised eyebrows this week after sharing an alleged pic of 50 kissing another man.