New York rapper French Montana is calling first. The hip-hop entertainer has shared a sneak peek at his new, decked-out Bugatti and claims to be the first person from the Big Apple with one.

French went to Instagram Monday to show off his pricey af new gift to himself.

Last Thursday, rap star 50 Cent let fans take an up-close look at the same Bugatti model.

A few days ago, 50 dressed as Santa Claus and showed off a new, decked-out Bugatti.

This is how Santa look after he realize. He brought his self the best gift Merry Christmas to me n!gga. LOL #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife pic.twitter.com/2EIyjsotFN — 50cent (@50cent) December 25, 2019

Earlier the same week, 50 shared pics of his son Sire Jackson meeting Santa Claus for breakfast.