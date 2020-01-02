Bad Boy Records’ French Montana is toasting to more life. The hip-hop veteran has shared a slideshow of pics hanging out with his closest pals.

Last night, Montana hit up Instagram with some must-see shots alongside The Weeknd, Belly and more XO record label musicians.

A few days ago, French celebrated the success of his new MONTANA solo album.

NO ELEVATOR TOOK STEPS FROM THE BASEMENT ❤️ RIAA CERTIFIED ! FINAL NUMBERS INNNNNNNN 🔥💯THANK YOU TO ALL MY LOYAL SUPPORTERS THAT HELD ME DOWN THROUGH ALL THESE HURDLES … TODAY WE GOING CELEBRATE THE FIRST WEEK OF MY RELEASE “MONTANA” GOD IS GREAT 🔥

In mid-December, French showed off big muscles in a workout goals-themed pic.

In November, rap heavyweight Megan Thee Stallion visited Montana at a hospital after he landed in an intensive care unit.