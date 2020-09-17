Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s Next Fight Against YouTube Star Confirmed

Retired boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. is lacing up the gloves. The fighting mogul is reportedly set to go face-to-face against Internet personality and YouTube star Logan Paul in the near future.

Floyd Mayweather’s Next Fight

According to reports, Mayweather and Paul have signed on the dotted line to make the fight a reality.

“Floyd Mayweather Jr. has signed a contract to fight Logan Paul in an upcoming exhibition match set to take place before the end of 2020, says source. This is Floyd Mayweather, by the way.”

Floyd’s Numbers Don’t Lie

Mayweather Jr. is most known for his undefeated professional streak. He earned his 50th and final win before retiring against former UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. could make a remarkable return to boxing by fighting YouTube personality Logan Paul, according to reports. The 43-year-old last fought professionally against MMA fighter Conor McGregor, to extend his record to 50-0. He has been linked with professional comebacks regularly but nothing has materialized, but now an exhibition match appears to be in the works. (DAZN News)

It’s happening Logan Paul vs Mayweather! pic.twitter.com/nSWloqnGjh — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) September 16, 2020

Logan’s No Rookie

Despite the perception, Paul has actually fought in the past. Before the coronavirus pandemic, Logan made headlines for taking his talent to the boxing ring in Los Angeles.

Logan Paul first went pro for his second fight with rival YouTuber KSI in November, throwing down in the Los Angeles Staples Center on an all-professional undercard that signaled a potentially bright future in boxing for both competitors. However, considering the current state of world affairs, many fights have been postponed — including the upcoming Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. bout, the undercard of which Jake Paul is also set to fight on. (Dextero)

50 Cent’s Done-Done With Floyd

In August 2020, Floyd’s former pal 50 Cent shut down any speculation of maintaining a friendship or bond with the prized fighter.