Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather is sending his condolences. Following the brutal murder of innocent black man George Floyd, the undefeated fighter has vowed to pay for funeral expenses.

George x Floyd

A member of Floyd’s family took to social media to thank Mayweather. They revealed he sent over a check for more than $88,000.

Multiple Services

Mayweather’s check covers costs for two additional services in Minnesota and North Carolina.

Mayweather personally has been in touch with the family, according to Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions. He will handle costs for the funeral on June 9 in Floyd’s hometown of Houston, as well as other expenses. TMZ originally reported Mayweather’s offer, and said he will also pay for services in Minnesota and North Carolina. “He’ll probably get mad at me for saying that, but yes, he is definitely paying for the funeral,” Ellerbe told ESPN.com on Monday. Mayweather, who lives in Las Vegas, has not met the Floyd family. (Time)

Wait, There's More

Before You Go

