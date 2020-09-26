Up Next

Fivio Foreign Shoots “Bop It” Music Video In Inflatable House

Written By Jonny Fastlane

99 Views

Brooklyn rapper Fivio Foreign isn’t letting the pandemic slow him down. He’s having a ball on set as he films “Bop It.” Fivio continues to keep the shine on him following his induction into the XXL Freshman Class of 2020 and recently having fans concerned about his well-being after an Atlanta shooting. FF is keeping busy staying focused on the music and also clocking in time with hometown legends like Hot 97’s Funk Flex.

Fivio Foreign

I'm Jonny Fastlane, My Mother owned a record label, and my father was and still is a DJ. Growing up in the 1990s in Flatbush Brooklyn, Hip-Hop became the soundtrack to my life. Before I knew it, I found myself interested in more than the music. I was equally as interested in the details of the people behind the music, as in hip-hop itself. As a young black boy in Brooklyn, hip-hop spoke to me personally. I'm a YouTuber, journalist, and media personality. Holla atcha boy!

