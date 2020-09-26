Brooklyn rapper Fivio Foreign isn’t letting the pandemic slow him down. He’s having a ball on set as he films “Bop It.” Fivio continues to keep the shine on him following his induction into the XXL Freshman Class of 2020 and recently having fans concerned about his well-being after an Atlanta shooting. FF is keeping busy staying focused on the music and also clocking in time with hometown legends like Hot 97’s Funk Flex.
Fivio Foreign Shoots “Bop It” Music Video In Inflatable House
