New York rapper Fat Joe‘s wife Lorena Cartagena a.k.a. Lola Milan is all about her marriage goals. The hip-hop wife to Joey Crack went online this week to share some new boo’d up moments alongside her king.

Heading into Wednesday, Lola went to her Instagram page with new pics of herself soaking in a bubble bath. The shots also feature Joe chilling next to her on a chair and rocking a blue robe.

“Mood : When the water is the right temperature, the champagne 🥂 is perfectly chilled and your man treats you like a Queen 👑 #everythingsperfect 💞💕” -Lola Milan’s Instagram

“It’s all bubbles baby 🛁 📸 @jamiefcw”

Recently, Lola hit up Instagram to deliver a heartfelt open message to her king. In addition to dishing on their close-knit bond, Milan made sure to acknowledge Joe’s father skills on his 50th birthday.

“To My Soulmate , my perfect partner… this one is for you. I especially celebrate you this year as you reach yet another milestone in your life. Thank you for being my mirror that only shows me the most uplifting and loving reflection of myself. Thank you for your partnership in parenting and being the father that every daughter deserves. Today is your day and I will celebrate you like the King that you are. Happy Birthday to the love of my life and the apple of my eye. From this year on may you be blessed with good health, peace, love and laughter. Happy Birthday Baby 🎉🎁🎂#50neverlookedsogood #50andfine #50andmine” -Lola Milan’s Instagram

Joe made sure to hit up his own social media pages to acknowledge his special day. The Terror Squad leader even likened himself to the King of the Jungle.

“August 19th A King was born. I have endured anything and everything they have thrown at me and handled it like a real man. I am Puerto Rican and Cuban of African descent. The blood of a King runs through my veins. I fear God and nothing else. I give more than I receive, I am always humble thinking of others that are less fortunate, sometimes more than myself. I’m far from perfect but I’m always learning as I grow. My God, my family, my friends & my fans are all that I have & need on this earth. Please pray for me on this day as I pray for you all every day. Always remember in the words of the great FAT JOE, Let your darkest moments bring your most clarity! I love you all & thank you God for another year of life 🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽” -Fat Joe’s Instagram

Recently, Mrs. Cartagena blessed fans with an up-close look at herself and Joey Crack from a private plane. Her sky-high shot even sparked a comments section co-sign from Fat Joe.

“Air Cartagena 🛩” -Lorena Cartagena’s Instagram “My Colombian Queen” -Fat Joe