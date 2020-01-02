New York rapper Fat Joe is paying homage to a true NBA legend. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to remember the life of late former commissioner David Stern.

This week, Joey Crack and some NBA stars of past and present remembered Stern’s life.

According to the NBA, Stern’s life ended on New Year’s Day as a result of a recent brain hemorrhage.

Stern had been hospitalized since mid-December due to the brain hemorrhage.

David Stern’s run as NBA commissioner lasted for 30 years and during the league’s most successful seasons.