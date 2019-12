New York rapper Fat Joe doesn’t play around when it comes to ill sneakers. The hip-hop veteran and kicks head went online this week to show off his love for fire foot apparel.

On Monday, Joey Crack shared a sneak peek at a pair of North Carolina blue Jordans.

Joe is known for frequently flexing fresh sneakers on his social media pages.

Back in 2016, Fat Joe cemented his love for kicks by opening up his own sneaker store in the Big Apple.