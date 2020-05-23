SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

New York rapper Fat Joe is sending prayers to one of his all-time favorite basketball players. Joey Crack has come forward and reacted to retired NBA icon Patrick Ewing getting infected with the coronavirus.

Joe Prays

On Friday, Joe hit up Instagram to share his state of mind. The Terror Squad leader even with the extra mile by calling Ewing an all-time great.

“Prayers up for the greatest Knick of all time Patrick Ewing F*CK COVID 19” -Fat Joe’s Instagram

The Legend Speaks

Earlier in the day, Patrick came forward to speak out. Ewing essentially broke the news of his condition and testing positive for COVID-19.

“I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones.” -Patrick Ewing’s Twitter

I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a2fMuhIZyG — Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) May 22, 2020

Wait, There’s More

The New York Knicks organization has since reacted to the news. Former player Charles Oakley also shared his support for Patrick.

Get well soon, Big Fella. Stay strong 🧡💙 https://t.co/QV3r5IcuTw — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 22, 2020

I went to war with you for ten years. I won’t leave you on the battlefield now. Get well Patrick. More fights ahead. @CoachEwing33 #BrothersFight #PatrickEwing #GetWellBrother pic.twitter.com/1ZkR03bccc — Charles Oakley (@CharlesOakley34) May 23, 2020

Before You Go

Over the past few years, Ewing has stayed busy in college sports. After a stint working in the NBA on the coaching side, he’s held a top position at Georgetown University.

Ewing, 57, was an 11-time NBA All-Star and spent the majority of his career as a center for the New York Knicks, according to CBS Sports. He started his coaching career once he retired in 2002, and has been the coach of Georgetown for four seasons. (CBS News)