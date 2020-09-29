Fat Joe Cancels Show Tonight For Kamala Harris and Joe Biden

New York rapper Fat Joe knows the importance of the presidential election. The hip-hop veteran has decided to pull the plug on tonight’s “Big Big Biggest” Instagram Live show to show his support for Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Fat Joe Cancels Show Tonight
Joey Crack went to his Instagram page to deliver the unexpected news. Joe took things even further by sharing a pic of both Harris and Biden posed together.
“In the wake of tonight’s Debate the Big Big Biggest show will not air tonight see you tomorrow please Register to vote TFJS” -Fat Joe’s Instagram
50 Cent Targets Donald Trump
New York rapper 50 Cent went to his Instagram page last weekend and referenced Trump’s tax returns going viral. 50 kept things simple and said he couldn’t comprehend Donald paying less than $1,000 in 2016 and 2017.
“👀wait this cant be right,🤦♂️😆” -50 Cent’s Instagram
Donald Trump’s Taxes Emerge
According to reports, Trump paid no income taxes – at all – for an entire decade based on a jaw-dropping report released Sunday by the New York Times. To make things even more cringe, he allegedly paid less than $1,000 in federal taxes in recent years.
The President paid just $750 in federal income taxes in both the year he won the presidency and his first year in the White House, according to more than two decades of his tax information obtained by The Times.At a briefing Sunday, Trump denied the New York Times story and said he pays “a lot” in federal income taxes. “I pay a lot, and I pay a lot in state income taxes,” Trump said. He added that he is willing to release his tax returns once he is no longer under audit by the Internal Revenue Service, which he said “treats me badly.” (CNN)
Following the explosive report, Trump’s team stepped up to question its authenticity.
Trump’s taxes have been largely a mystery since he first ran for office. During the 2016 campaign, the then-candidate broke with presidential election norms and refused to produce his tax returns for public review. They have remained private since he took office.In response to a letter summarizing the newspaper’s findings, Trump Organization lawyer Alan Garten told the Times that “most, if not all, of the facts appear to be inaccurate” and requested the documents. (CNN)
Fight Night
Outside of the taxes, Trump is gearing up for a huge debate in the coming hours. Ahead of Tuesday’s bout, Donald has kept his Twitter fingers working overtime with online jabs.