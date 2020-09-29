Fat Joe Cancels Show Tonight For Kamala Harris and Joe Biden

New York rapper Fat Joe knows the importance of the presidential election. The hip-hop veteran has decided to pull the plug on tonight’s “Big Big Biggest” Instagram Live show to show his support for Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Fat Joe Cancels Show Tonight

Joey Crack went to his Instagram page to deliver the unexpected news. Joe took things even further by sharing a pic of both Harris and Biden posed together.

“In the wake of tonight’s Debate the Big Big Biggest show will not air tonight see you tomorrow please Register to vote TFJS” -Fat Joe’s Instagram

For two men who appear to be polar opposites, their goals for tonight's debate have some fundamental things in common. https://t.co/BU2U7m98Uk September 29, 2020

50 Cent Targets Donald Trump

New York rapper 50 Cent went to his Instagram page last weekend and referenced Trump’s tax returns going viral. 50 kept things simple and said he couldn’t comprehend Donald paying less than $1,000 in 2016 and 2017.

“👀wait this cant be right,🤦‍♂️😆” -50 Cent’s Instagram

👀 Wait this can’t be right 🤦‍♂️😆 pic.twitter.com/5tNRtN3vBr — 50cent (@50cent) September 27, 2020 50 Cent targets Donald Trump.

Donald Trump’s Taxes Emerge

According to reports, Trump paid no income taxes – at all – for an entire decade based on a jaw-dropping report released Sunday by the New York Times. To make things even more cringe, he allegedly paid less than $1,000 in federal taxes in recent years.

The President paid just $750 in federal income taxes in both the year he won the presidency and his first year in the White House, according to more than two decades of his tax information obtained by The Times.At a briefing Sunday, Trump denied the New York Times story and said he pays “a lot” in federal income taxes. “I pay a lot, and I pay a lot in state income taxes,” Trump said. He added that he is willing to release his tax returns once he is no longer under audit by the Internal Revenue Service, which he said “treats me badly.” (CNN)

Trump has paid no federal income taxes whatsoever in 10 of the past 15 years beginning in 2000, a New York Times report says https://t.co/zRtf7l0jXS — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 27, 2020 Donald Trump’s taxes emerge.

Following the explosive report, Trump’s team stepped up to question its authenticity.

Trump’s taxes have been largely a mystery since he first ran for office. During the 2016 campaign, the then-candidate broke with presidential election norms and refused to produce his tax returns for public review. They have remained private since he took office.In response to a letter summarizing the newspaper’s findings, Trump Organization lawyer Alan Garten told the Times that “most, if not all, of the facts appear to be inaccurate” and requested the documents. (CNN)

Fight Night

Outside of the taxes, Trump is gearing up for a huge debate in the coming hours. Ahead of Tuesday’s bout, Donald has kept his Twitter fingers working overtime with online jabs.

I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2020