09/02/20

Fan Freestyles For Lil Uzi Vert On The Street

Written By Jonny Fastlane

Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert humbly listens to a fan freestyle for him. The entire incident went down outdoors in the streets. Could there be a nicer rapper than Uzi?

