Brooklyn rapper Fabolous is one of the first rappers to have something from the newly released KITH x New York Yankees collection. Loso went to his social media pages to give fans an up-close look at his new fashion drip. In recent years KITH has continued to blow up and become embraced by high-profile celebrities including retired NFL champion Victor Cruz and “Claws” actress Karrueche Tran.
Up Next
Fabolous Shows Off His KITH x NY Yankees Gear
169 Views Comments Off on Fabolous Shows Off His KITH x NY Yankees Gear
@sohh @sohhdotcom
Comments Off on Fabolous Shows Off His KITH x NY Yankees Gear