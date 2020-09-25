Up Next

Fabolous Shows Off His KITH x NY Yankees Gear

Written By Jonny Fastlane

Brooklyn rapper Fabolous is one of the first rappers to have something from the newly released KITH x New York Yankees collection. Loso went to his social media pages to give fans an up-close look at his new fashion drip. In recent years KITH has continued to blow up and become embraced by high-profile celebrities including retired NFL champion Victor Cruz and “Claws” actress Karrueche Tran.

Written by Jonny Fastlane

