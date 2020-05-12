New York rapper Fabolous really, really, really loves his queen. The hip-hop star went online this week to share footage of the decked-out Mother’s Day cake he had customized for longtime ride or die Emily B.

Queen Emily Bee

Fab hit up Instagram last night with the must-see footage. The clip features a Lil’ Kim-inspired cake in honor of Emily.

“Adding a joke gift to the Gifts from now on… 😂😂😂 My play nickname for @emilyb_ is Big Momma so this years Mother’s Day Cake was inspired by the classic @lilkimthequeenbee pic 😂😂😂 #WhaWhatYouGotItGoingOnWhaWhat” -Fabolous’ Instagram

“😂😭” -Emily B

Mother’s Day Love

Hours prior, Loso shared a belated Mother’s Day shout-out to Emily. Fab credited her for holding down their family and especially their kids.

“Happy Mother’s Day @emilyb_ I Love You & Appreciate You for all that you do for me & our kids.. You’re the Superwoman who saves the day over & over for us. Thank You for continuing to be there even in our hardest times. ❤️💯” -Fabolous’ Instagram

Wait, There’s More

In March 2020, Fabolous gave fans a boo’d up new pic. In the shot, he’s standing up rocking a matching pair of kicks to his bae Emily B’s outfit.

“Queen & Slim”

View this post on Instagram Queen & Slim A post shared by Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) on Mar 8, 2020 at 1:56am PST Fabolous twins with Emily B

Fab recently gave Instagram followers an up-close look into his relationship goals. The rap star went to his IG page with a shot of himself and longtime bae twinning. The duo are both rocking matching blue colors and showing iced-out jewelry.

“No days off.”