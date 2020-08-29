New York rapper Fabolous has reunited with former Bad Boy Records star Loon. The hip-hop veteran has teamed up with the rap artist just weeks after getting out of prison.

Fabolous and Loon Link Up

Heading into Saturday, Fab hit up Instagram to speak on Loon’s mighty return. He also shared some pics of themselves hanging out and teased big things to come.

“Welcome Home Loon!! Good to see you in good health, spirit, & energy! Cant wait to see you execute what we spoke on!! Salute @loon.tv 💯 [shot by @_mikecity87]” -Fabolous’ Instagram

Diddy Welcomes Loon Home

A few weeks ago, music mogul Diddy snuck into a social media post to let the world know there’s no bad blood between him and the ex-Bad Boy. Instead, Puff Daddy encouraged Loon to reach out to him.

“God is great. Welcome home. Get at me king. Love.” -Diddy

During his run at Bad Boy Records, Loon put out some memorable anthems. Both Loon and Diddy played key roles in their unforgettable “I Need A Girl Part 1” single.

Wait, There’s More

According to reports, Loon finally enjoyed freedom once again on July 29, 2020. The growing risk of getting infected with COVID-19 ultimately helped him get out of prison a little earlier than expected.

In June of 2020, Loon filed for a compassionate release with the help of activist/producer Weldon Angelos. The rapper cited his good behavior and some health concerns due to an outbreak of the coronavirus at FCI Coleman Low in Wildwood, Florida. “The Court finds that a sentence reduction would neither minimize the seriousness of defendant’s offense nor frustrate the promotion of respect for the law and the goals of punishment,” said Judge Terrence W. Boyle. “[Loon] has been in custody for over eight years. During that time, he has maintained good prison conduct.” (AHH)

Before You Go

Despite fans’ need to hear Loon get back on the microphone and put out new music, he reportedly planned to take things slowly. The rap veteran has expressed an intent to put his family first before anything else.