New York rapper Fabolous is geeking out right now. The hip-hop veteran has reacted and celebrated the arrival of a Black Lives Matter mural painted across his Brooklyn streets.

Fabolous x BLM

This week, Fab went to Instagram with a slideshow of footage. The clips show just how long the Bedford Stuyvesant street mural actually is.

“1st BLACK LIVES MATTER Mural in NYC ✊🏾 Fulton St. Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn NY #BlackLivesMatter #BrooklynForever” -Fabolous’ Instagram

High-Key Details

According to reports, traffic will be banned from the Black Lives Matter street through the end of summer. New Brooklyn traffic restrictions are reportedly to help encourage peaceful anti-police brutality demonstrations.

The mural, which was painted over the weekend along the roadway on Fulton St. between Marcy and Brooklyn Aves., mimics one installed on Washington, D.C.’s, 16th St. outside the White House last week. Muriel Bowser, the mayor of D.C., also named the stretch Black Lives Matter Plaza. Mayor de Blasio said the traffic restrictions in Brooklyn are meant to make it easier for New Yorkers to continue the anti-police brutality demonstrations that began May 25 after the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd at the hands of a white cop. (NY Daily News)

Wait, There’s More

New York’s Mayor Bill de Blasio has publicly addressed the mural’s importance. He also explained putting an emphasis on public transit getting rerouted.

“JUST IN: Fulton Street in Brooklyn will share the message that #BlackLivesMatter all summer long. We’re making the block pedestrians-only and working with the MTA to coordinate nearby transit.” -Bill de Blasio’s Twitter

JUST IN: Fulton Street in Brooklyn will share the message that #BlackLivesMatter all summer long. We're making the block pedestrians-only and working with the MTA to coordinate nearby transit.https://t.co/WO0raIrJaq — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 15, 2020

Before You Go

In early June 2020, Washington, DC made headlines after debuting the first major Black Lives Matter street mural.

Muralists painted “BLACK LIVES MATTER” in roughly 50-foot-wide yellow letters on a section of 16th Street that sits just in front of Lafayette Park, the site of huge protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was pinned to the ground with a white police officer’s knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis. The area — near historic St. John’s Church — is where protesters were forcibly removed on Monday evening just before Trump walked through Lafayette Park to pose in front of the church for photographs while holding a Bible. (USA Today)