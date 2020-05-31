New York rapper Fabolous and his ride or die Emily B are aware of what’s happening around the country. The hip-hop pair have come forward to share their support for protests against police brutality.

Fab x Em

This weekend, both Loso and B hit up their Instagram pages with inspirational messages. They both acknowledged the importance of standing up for a significant cause.

“Racism is everyone’s enemy!! Racists are the real Opps!!” -Fabolous’ Instagram

“Everyone has to be held accountable for their actions ‼️ This system was put in place long before most of us, but that don’t mean it can’t be changed & fixed. And until they do so, you will see what’s going on now.💪🏾 Thank You @kevinhart4real 💯” -Fabolous

Superwoman

Earlier this month, Loso shared a belated Mother’s Day shout-out to Emily. Fab credited her for holding down their family and especially their kids.

“Happy Mother’s Day @emilyb_ I Love You & Appreciate You for all that you do for me & our kids.. You’re the Superwoman who saves the day over & over for us. Thank You for continuing to be there even in our hardest times. ❤️💯” -Fabolous’ Instagram

Wait, There’s More

In March 2020, Fabolous gave fans a boo’d up new pic. In the shot, he’s standing up rocking a matching pair of kicks to his bae Emily B’s outfit.

“Queen & Slim”

View this post on Instagram Queen & Slim A post shared by Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) on Mar 8, 2020 at 1:56am PST Fabolous twins with Emily B

Before You Go

Fab recently gave Instagram followers an up-close look into his relationship goals. The rap star went to his IG page with a shot of himself and longtime bae twinning. The duo are both rocking matching blue colors and showing iced-out jewelry.

“No days off.”