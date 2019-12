New York rapper Fabolous and Emily B are keeping their relationship goals going during the holidays. The hip-hop pair linked up this past weekend for a paint-filled outing.

Fab went to his Instagram page to share a slideshow of sneak peeks at their painting creations.

Last month, Fabolous shared a few glimpses of them hanging out together in Cuba.

Recently, Emily and Fab revealed shots of themselves on a date night.

The same week, Emily gave Fab a huge birthday shout-out.