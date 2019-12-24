New York rapper Fabolous and Emily B are looking extra inseparable these days. The hip-hop pair have social media’s attention after going all-blue everything during a recent outing together.

On Christmas Eve, Fab hit up Instagram to share a must-like moment to the masses.

“OFF NIGHT” 💙

Another Day.. Another Slay ❄️

Fab recently shared a slideshow of sneak peeks of them on a recent painting date.

Last month, Fabolous revealed a few glimpses of them hanging out together in Cuba.

FABana, Cuba 🇨🇺 ❤️ #BirthdayTrip

Recently, Emily and Fab revealed shots of themselves on a date night.

Shawn Carter Foundation Gala @shawncartersf

