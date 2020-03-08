New York rapper Fabolous really, really, really, really – really – loves his bae. The hip-hop veteran has lit up social media with a gushy salute to his ride or die.
Big Facts
On Sunday, Fab went to Instagram with a boo’d up new pic. In the shot, he’s standing up rocking a matching pair of kicks to his bae Emily B‘s outfit.
“Queen & Slim”
High-Key Details
Fab recently gave Instagram followers an up-close look into his relationship goals. The rap star went to his IG page with a shot of himself and longtime bae twinning. The duo are both rocking matching blue colors and showing iced-out jewelry.
“No days off.”
Wait, There’s More
Recently, both Fab and Emily B posted up moments of themselves chilling with their sons. In the pics, the family sport flashy coats bundled up for cold weather conditions.
Before You Go
The same week, Emily shared a twinning shot alongside Fab. In the pic, Fabolous and Emily B don matching fly attire.