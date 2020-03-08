New York rapper Fabolous really, really, really, really – really – loves his bae. The hip-hop veteran has lit up social media with a gushy salute to his ride or die.

Big Facts

On Sunday, Fab went to Instagram with a boo’d up new pic. In the shot, he’s standing up rocking a matching pair of kicks to his bae Emily B‘s outfit.

“Queen & Slim”

View this post on Instagram Queen & Slim A post shared by Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) on Mar 8, 2020 at 1:56am PST Fabolous twins with Emily B

High-Key Details

Fab recently gave Instagram followers an up-close look into his relationship goals. The rap star went to his IG page with a shot of himself and longtime bae twinning. The duo are both rocking matching blue colors and showing iced-out jewelry.

“No days off.”

View this post on Instagram No Days OFF @emilyb_ A post shared by Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) on Mar 3, 2020 at 4:44pm PST Fabolous twins with Emily B in matching blue drip

Wait, There’s More

Recently, both Fab and Emily B posted up moments of themselves chilling with their sons. In the pics, the family sport flashy coats bundled up for cold weather conditions.

View this post on Instagram Mobbin' with The Family A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on Feb 27, 2020 at 10:18pm PST Fabolous twins with Emily B and their family

Before You Go

The same week, Emily shared a twinning shot alongside Fab. In the pic, Fabolous and Emily B don matching fly attire.