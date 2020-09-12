Fabolous Celebrates Ludacris’ Birthday By Trolling Their Throwback Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Clothes

New York rapper Fabolous is all about celebrating more life amongst his hip-hop pals. The Brooklyn native went online this week to acknowledge Atlanta rap heavyweight Ludacris on his birthday.

Fabolous Celebrates Ludacris’ Birthday

The Big Apple rap artist jumped onto Instagram with a special salute to Luda. Instead of going the generic route, Fab shared a flashback shot of himself alongside Luda and clowned their attire to throwback pics of “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” character Carlton Banks.

“Happy Birthday to my brother @ludacris!! A1 since Day 1!! 🎈 P.S. – Luda i know this pic from the early 2000s but why was we dressed like Carlton Banks?? 🤣” -Fabolous’ Instagram

Ludacris Celebrates His Born Day

The Georgia rap superstar made sure to also acknowledge his born day. He shared a shot of himself looking youthful at the age of 43 and sparked a flurry of hip-hop shout-outs.

“Enjoying every moment and celebrating life in ALL of its Glory. #birthdaymood ♍️” -Ludacris

“Happy birthday bro. You came a long way man. The hard way. Everything you have was earned. Nothing given. Couldn’t have happened to a better man. Here’s to many more!” -Bun B

“💪🏾 HAPPY BDAY BIG BRO” -Chance The Rapper

“Happy Gday King” -T.I.

“Hbd” -Slim Thug

Marriage Goals

Recently, Luda shared some super gushy moments with his wife Eudoxie Bridges. Although he didn’t reveal the location, Cris revealed they spent some time together on a tropical-looking island.

Luda’s Daughters

His daughters recently gave him mad love on Father’s Day.