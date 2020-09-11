Fabolous Celebrates Ghetto Fabolous Debut Album 19th Anniversary

New York rapper Fabolous knows how fast time flies. The hip-hop veteran has lit up social media with a flashback to his first-ever studio release Ghetto Fabolous on its 19th anniversary.

Fabolous Celebrates Ghetto Fabolous

The rap heavyweight went to his Instagram page to reflect on his 2001 debut album. Loso also shared the project’s unforgettable cover art which features him rocking a bandana and chains.

“Happy 19th Anniversary 💿 GHETTO FABOLOUS 9 • 11 • 01” -Fabolous’ Instagram

The Fabolous Hits

The project comes packed with epic anthems. Fab had singles and music videos from the studio debut including his unforgettable “Can’t Deny It” with late rap icon Nate Dogg.

Fabolous’ Loso’s Way Classics

Recently, Fab went to his Instagram page to share some standouts his 2009 Loso’s Way album came packed with. The Brooklyn native also took a moment to acknowledge and shout-out everyone involved in getting his LP out to the masses.

“LOSO’s WAY 7• 28 • 09 11th Anniversary Thank You to everyone who worked with me on, featured on, directed & started in videos, promoted, & supported LOSO’s WAY. This project was a growing experience for me. Salute Desert Storm & Thank You @defjam” -Fabolous’ Instagram

“Happy 11th Anniversary 📀 LOSO’s WAY 7 • 28 • 09” -Fabolous’ Instagram

How did 11 years go by THAT fast thoooo??? lol Low-key bangers on #LososWay too. #SOHH #SOHHNews @myfabolouslife celebrating a memorable LP. pic.twitter.com/oNhxKLjlQI — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) July 28, 2020 Fabolous’ Loso’s Way album turns 11.

Fab’s Family Ties

Outside of album birthday celebrations, the Brooklyn native recently went online with a must-like set of pics. Fab showed off a sneak peek of his son Jonas Jackson’s face tattooed onto his back.

“I got his back, he got mine… 🖤@mrjonasjackson New Tatt.. Salute @rodsjimenez” -Fabolous’ Instagram