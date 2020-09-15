Fabolous Celebrates Emily B’s Baby Bump and Honors His Queen In New Shots

New York rapper Fabolous is all about hailing to the queen. The hip-hop superstar went online to share new pics of his pregnant ride or die Emily B and give fans an up-close look at her growing tummy.

Fabolous Honors Emily B

The Brooklyn native went to his Instagram page to share looks at himself hanging out alongside Emily.

“My Daddy planted a seed… My Mama watered me wit a plan to succeed.. 🤰🏻 [shot by @stanlophotography] #BabyInBloomBrunch” -Fabolous’ Instagram

“Congrats 🤟🏽🤟🏽🤟🏽Hope is a girly 🎀” -Cardi B

“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️” -G Herbo

“🦾🦾🦾” -Pusha T

“🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽” -Fat Joe

The curvy celebrity stylist and vixen also shared an eye-opening look at her tummy. The ride or die queen to rap star Fabolous shared a glance at the rap heavyweight’s soon-to-be daughter.

“Baby in Bloom 🌸💐” -Emily B’s Instagram

“😍😍😍😍😍” -Reginae Carter

“Beautiful 💕” Lorena Cartagena

“😍😍😍😍” -Bernice Burgos

Fabolous’ Baby News

In June 2020, Loso went to Instagram to deliver huge pregnancy news. The announcement even generated a ton of positive co-signs from his peers.

“Got the best gift ever for Father’s Day! 👨‍👩‍👧#GirlDad” -Fabolous’ Instagram “💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕” -Emily B “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” -Jim Jones “Congratulations 🎊🍾🎉 happy for you!” -Lloyd Banks “🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽” -Fat Joe “Congrats my brova” -Wale “Congrattsssss Bro!!! 🙌🏽💗💗💗💗❤️❤️❤️” -Lil’ Kim “Congrats fam‼️‼️❤️❤️BLESSING🙏🏽” -Lala Anthony

Emily’s Ride Or Die

Emily B last went to her social media pages to share some big Father’s Day love to Fab. She credited him for holding down their family with nothing but love.

“One day isnt enough to honor how phenomenal of a father you truly are because you are special every day. Thank you for all that you do for our family! I love you! Happy Father’s Day 🖤 @myfabolouslife” -Emily B’s Instagram “Love You 🖤” -Fabolous

Emily Is Appreciated

In May 2020, Fab went online to shower Emily with Mother’s Day love. Loso also revealed the nickname he has for B.

“Adding a joke gift to the Gifts from now on… 😂😂😂 My play nickname for @emilyb_ is Big Momma so this years Mother’s Day Cake was inspired by the classic @lilkimthequeenbee pic 😂😂😂 #WhaWhatYouGotItGoingOnWhaWhat” -Fabolous’ Instagram