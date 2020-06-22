New York rapper Fabolous is getting ready to increase his daddy duties. The hip-hop star has announced he’s gearing up to have a baby girl with longtime ride or die Emily B.

Fab x Baby

Last night, Loso went to Instagram to deliver the huge news. The announcement even generated a ton of positive co-signs from his peers.

“Got the best gift ever for Father’s Day! 👨‍👩‍👧#GirlDad” -Fabolous’ Instagram “💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕” -Emily B “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” -Jim Jones “Congratulations 🎊🍾🎉 happy for you!” -Lloyd Banks “🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽” -Fat Joe “Congrats my brova” -Wale “Congrattsssss Bro!!! 🙌🏽💗💗💗💗❤️❤️❤️” -Lil’ Kim “Congrats fam‼️‼️❤️❤️BLESSING🙏🏽” -Lala Anthony

High-Key Details

Yesterday, Emily B went to her social media pages to share some big Father’s Day love to Fab. She credited him for holding down their family with nothing but love.

“One day isnt enough to honor how phenomenal of a father you truly are because you are special every day. Thank you for all that you do for our family! I love you! Happy Father’s Day 🖤 @myfabolouslife” -Emily B’s Instagram “Love You 🖤” -Fabolous

Wait, There’s More

In May 2020, Fab went online to shower Emily with Mother’s Day love. Loso also revealed the nickname he has for B.

“Adding a joke gift to the Gifts from now on… 😂😂😂 My play nickname for @emilyb_ is Big Momma so this years Mother’s Day Cake was inspired by the classic @lilkimthequeenbee pic 😂😂😂 #WhaWhatYouGotItGoingOnWhaWhat” -Fabolous’ Instagram

“😂😭” -Emily B

Before You Go

Hours prior, Loso shared a belated Mother’s Day shout-out to Emily. Fab credited her for holding down their family and especially their kids.