R&B veteran Erykah Badu has those good-good genes. The popular crooner has lit up social media with some spot-on comparisons between herself and mini-me Puma Sabti Curry.

Over the past few days, Badu shared some must-see pics of her daughter. In some of the shots, they look exactly alike with the same signature eyes and lips.

In late February, Badu and her daughter shared some epic footage together. The duo went to her Instagram page with a clip of themselves driving around on social media platform TikTok.

Badu is known for giving her daughter major spotlight across social media. Recently, Erykah plugged a live Puma performance.

Last month, EB raised eyebrows with a huge announcement. The award-winning crooner revealed she had her own signature incense line hitting retail outlets.