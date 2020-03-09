R&B veteran Erykah Badu has those good-good genes. The popular crooner has lit up social media with some spot-on comparisons between herself and mini-me Puma Sabti Curry.

Over the past few days, Badu shared some must-see pics of her daughter. In some of the shots, they look exactly alike with the same signature eyes and lips.

Erykah Badu’s daughter is her spot-on twin
In late February, Badu and her daughter shared some epic footage together. The duo went to her Instagram page with a clip of themselves driving around on social media platform TikTok.

Badu is known for giving her daughter major spotlight across social media. Recently, Erykah plugged a live Puma performance.

Last month, EB raised eyebrows with a huge announcement. The award-winning crooner revealed she had her own signature incense line hitting retail outlets.