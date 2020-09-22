Erica Mena + Safaree Samuels Social Media Moves Spark Breakup Rumors

“Love & Hip Hop” couple Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels have social media’s full attention. New buzz has developed about the inseparable couple possibly going their separate ways after appearing to unfollow each other on Instagram

Erica Mena Single Status

This week, the Internet took close notice of Erica appearing to wipe her Instagram page clean of Safaree’s presence. She also did the ultimate red flag generator by unfollowing his page.

Has Erica Mena already kicked Safaree Samuels pon de curb? That’s what folks are saying after the reality star seemingly took jabs at her hubby on Instagram this week. 32-year-old Erica Mena still has “Samuels” as her last name online, so that’s a good sign except it looks like she’s scrubbed her pages clean of her Jamaican baby daddy. We checked and it looks like both Erica and Safaree have unfollowed each other on Instagram. That’s odd behavior for a “happy” couple, right? To add to the speculation, Erica tweeted about “cutting ties” with people on Twitter. (Bossip)

Over the past few days, both Erica and Safaree have appeared to fire off subliminal messages. While Mena focused on the importance of her kids – with no mention of Samuels – Safaree focused on flexing his body to the masses.

“MY Kids♥️ This is what my life is about! Priorities be really f*cked up for some people. Blessed I’m not one of those idiots 😏😂”

“Sometimes I think that if I eat 1 bad meal I’d get a beer belly. I don’t know why I’m so traumatized but sometimes I’m scared to eat too. I’m a real nut job. Make sure that whatever you do in life you make yaself happy and mind the business that pays you. I’m tired of haircuts to.. I’m gonna grow dreads, I also like combing my beard. 1 thing has nothing to do with the other but I’m working and making sure what’s done needs to be done.”

Erica Mena Blasts Haters

In August 2020, Mena went to her social media pages to clear the air on people hating on Safaree for being corny. She issued a video message explaining how people were jealous and didn’t see the value in a man who has sky-high confidence and lives life to the fullest.

“Let’s talk facts Figured I break it down for you miserable trolls 👋🏽” -Erica Mena’s Instagram

Family Values

Recently, Mena went to Instagram with a must-like new shot. The pic featured Erica rocking the same fashion drip as her and husband Safaree Samuels’ daughter.

“@fashionnova Safaree’s Baby Motha 😜 FashionnovaPartner” -Erica Mena’s Instagram

Erica Goes Delete-Happy

Throughout summer 2020, Erica shared ample boo’d up moments alongside Safaree. However, while the captions are still alive courtesy of what we’ve captured, the pics they’re associated with no longer exist on her IG page.

“Wow! A real Flash Back Friday ✨You really chased me for years and now we’re here 🥰♥️ @safaree I absolutely LOVE being your wife.” -Erica Mena’s Instagram