Rockstar Games has no choice but to win, win, win these days. The company responsible for epic titles including Red Dead Redemption 2 and Bully has plenty to celebrate with its new Grand Theft Auto V being released as a free PC title – ultimately causing the Internet to go nuts.
Free GTA V
According to reports, the must-own title is now coming with the price tag of free-99. The massive announcement almost immediately sparked redemption issues through online gaming company Epic Games.
It’s through Epic, of course, though the Game Stores’ servers are currently melting under the demand. Epic’s been teasing a big giveaway this week, with a placeholder “Mystery Game” entry and a countdown timer sitting on the front page since last Thursday. Plenty of speculation ensued, but it’s Rockstar’s still-somehow-a-top-seller that was revealed when the curtain drew back. (PC World)
Too Good To Be True
According to reports, Epic Games has gone the extra mile these past few weeks. The company has treated gamers to a new title on a weekly basis.
Epic Games, which also makes the hugely popular online game “Fortnite,” has been releasing a free game weekly through its online store. It plans to continue giving “GTA V” away until May 21. But soon after the giveaway began Thursday, Epic Games tweeted “We are currently experiencing high traffic on the Epic Games Store. … We are aware that users may be encountering slow loading times, 500 errors, or launcher crashing at this time and we are actively working to scale. We’ll provide an update as soon as we can.” (USA Today)
Wait, There’s More
Over the past few hours, social media has erupted over the free title. Some people couldn’t understand why anyone would still need GTA V while others jumped at the opportunity on Epic Games to own the legendary game.
Before You Go
Rockstar Games has hooked players up with the ultimate freebie. Anyone who logs into the GTA V‘s online mode before June will receive a one-time $500,000 deposit into their Maze bank accounts for free-99.
Once you’re logged in, you will receive the cash at once in your Maze Bank account. The free money is not that huge compared to the opposite gamers out there, but it’s an excellent way to start saving up. With that cash, you can now have a solid vehicle that you can drive around town. There are many savings offered, including 40% off nightclubs, 40% off the B-eleven Strikeforce, 35% off the Pegassi Oppressor, and a decent 60% off the Declasse Hotring Sabre (thanks, Comic Book). There also are triple awards on business battles right now, too. (Tech Times)