Rockstar Games has no choice but to win, win, win these days. The company responsible for epic titles including Red Dead Redemption 2 and Bully has plenty to celebrate with its new Grand Theft Auto V being released as a free PC title – ultimately causing the Internet to go nuts.

According to reports, the must-own title is now coming with the price tag of free-99. The massive announcement almost immediately sparked redemption issues through online gaming company Epic Games.

It’s through Epic, of course, though the Game Stores’ servers are currently melting under the demand. Epic’s been teasing a big giveaway this week, with a placeholder “Mystery Game” entry and a countdown timer sitting on the front page since last Thursday. Plenty of speculation ensued, but it’s Rockstar’s still-somehow-a-top-seller that was revealed when the curtain drew back. (PC World)

We are currently experiencing high traffic on the Epic Games Store.



We are aware that users may be encountering slow loading times, 500 errors, or launcher crashing at this time and we are actively working to scale. We'll provide an update as soon as we can. — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) May 14, 2020 Epic Games has had high traffic due to their GTA V offer

According to reports, Epic Games has gone the extra mile these past few weeks. The company has treated gamers to a new title on a weekly basis.

Epic Games, which also makes the hugely popular online game “Fortnite,” has been releasing a free game weekly through its online store. It plans to continue giving “GTA V” away until May 21. But soon after the giveaway began Thursday, Epic Games tweeted “We are currently experiencing high traffic on the Epic Games Store. … We are aware that users may be encountering slow loading times, 500 errors, or launcher crashing at this time and we are actively working to scale. We’ll provide an update as soon as we can.” (USA Today)

Over the past few hours, social media has erupted over the free title. Some people couldn’t understand why anyone would still need GTA V while others jumped at the opportunity on Epic Games to own the legendary game.

Who are these people that still doesn't have GTA V?? pic.twitter.com/Ix7qhjbd1c — joaquin (@Neonshushi) May 14, 2020

Wait I just bought GTA V lastnight. And it's free this morning?? pic.twitter.com/VWa3u4CrP8 — Go Magic (@ShadowLocs21) May 14, 2020

People who downloaded the GTA V for $60 after finding out it’s free pic.twitter.com/LtN9ixDt0e — YvesRoyce (@Yvesroyce) May 14, 2020

Everyone rushing to download GTA V knowing damn well their computer can't run it. pic.twitter.com/k5uXIVeWQh — Afflak (@_Afflak_) May 14, 2020

Epic Servers after the release of the Free GTA V pic.twitter.com/IzK5OTOG2s — Video Game Humour 🕹 (@VGHumour) May 14, 2020

Half of yall's GTA V gonna be looking like this when you realize you dont have the specs to run it. pic.twitter.com/pmDDucsCJ0 — Humdingus Gaming (@humdingusgaming) May 14, 2020

That one kid who always got roasted for never buying GTA V : pic.twitter.com/HWCKNMaEGQ — Humdingus Gaming (@humdingusgaming) May 14, 2020

Rockstar Games has hooked players up with the ultimate freebie. Anyone who logs into the GTA V‘s online mode before June will receive a one-time $500,000 deposit into their Maze bank accounts for free-99.