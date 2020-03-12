Grammy-winning rapper Eminem has something to smile about. The hip-hop star’s recently released Music to Be Murdered By album is officially gold-certified.

This week, the RIAA announced Em’s latest certification. The organization also revealed its one of the few studio releases to strike gold in 2020.

“Congratulations Eminem. Music to Be Murdered By is 1 of only 2 albums released in 2020 to achieve RIAA Gold. RIAA top certified. Shady Records. Interscope.”

A few days ago, Em went to his social media pages to share his “Godzilla” music and lyric videos. Eminem also encouraged fans to join a viral challenge.

“Don’t nobody want it but they’re gonna get it anyway!” Godzilla lyric vid just hit the site”

Last month, Eminem released the initial freestyle clip. The video featured Em dropping hard bars in an arcade setting.

“Fill ‘em with the venom and eliminate ‘em” @triller #GodzillaChallenge is on. Who can spit it? Reposting + got prizes for my favorites. https://t.co/jWfW83X7P8 pic.twitter.com/jKMpJH7nw7 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 25, 2020

Recently, Em asked Slim Shady fans for a huge favor. The rap heavyweight encouraged followers to help push his “Rap God” video to a billion YouTube views.