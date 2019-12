Grammy-winning rapper Eminem‘s daughter really did it big for her 24th birthday. The hip-hop star’s mini-me Hailie Jade has shared a ton of pics from her born day.

Over the past few hours, Hailie unloaded a batch of b-day moments to Instagram followers.

A few months ago, Jade showed everyone she’s ready for fall.

Earlier this year, Hailie acknowledged Hot Girl Summer wrapping up and fall officially arriving.

In July, Jade lit up Instagram with footage of herself working out.