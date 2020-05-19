New York rapper N.O.R.E. has teased the ultimate Instagram Live match-up. In a new social media post, he shared a fun-packed moment with rap veteran DMX and revealed the possibility of Eminem going head to head with the Ruff Ryders leader.

X Shady

According to N.O.R.E., producer Swizz Beatz called X to tell him Eminem would consider going to battle in an Instagram Live ‘Verzuz’ series.

“This moment is so Legend !!! 3 minutes before this @therealswizzz CALLS X and says Eminem is down for that smoke and X SAY HE CAN GET BUT I STILL WANT JAY HAHA SO CLASSIC BEHIND THE SCENES S**T SORRY IF I WASNT POST TO SAY NOTHING but I had to DMX VS SLIM SHADY??? What y’all think??? I’m riding wit the DOG!!!” -N.O.R.E.’s Instagram

Much-Needed Battle

In a recent interview, DMX talked about going face-to-face against JAY-Z. Despite Young Hov having more than 10 albums to his name, X said he would take on his longtime pal.

Wait, There’s More

Last month, X held a virtual Bible study session on his Instagram Live. He read from the Holy Book, including a verse from Ecclesiastes, and preached to listeners while professing his faith.

“I saw something else under the sun: In the place of judgment – wickedness was there, in the place of justice – wickedness was there. I said to myself, ‘God will bring into judgment both the righteous and the wicked, for there will be a time for every activity, a time to judge every deed.’” (Ecclesiastes 3:16)

“God put it on my heart to speak. This is new to me. This is not what I do. I ain’t with showing everybody what I’m doing at every minute. That’s just not me. That’s not how I get down. You see me when you see me. It is what it is. That’s how I get down. I ain’t gon’ change. I love who I am. I’m God’s child. We all are. ‘A time for crying, a time for laughing, a time mourning and a time for dancing, a time for throwing stones, a time for embraces, and a time for avoiding embraces.’ ‘A time for embraces, and a time to avoid embraces.’ What! Come on. At the end of the day, at the beginning of the day, it’s going to be God’s will. If you try to understand why He does, what He does, you’re just going to end up with a headache. Just do the right thing. As long as you got God, it’s gonna be alright.”

Before You Go

Fans erupted on social media in support of his reading.

That clip of DMX…full face and clear eyes…sharing the Word. Just made me so happy. He's been saying he feels called to ministry for a while (which I think isn't surprising). I'm thrilled he's in a good place and seeks to help others find a good place. — Naima Cochrane (@naima) April 25, 2020

Who knew that DMX reading the Bible was exactly what I needed right now pic.twitter.com/PrNa3CWznV — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 25, 2020

DMX giving bible study on Instagram live and Im here for it — Dansteezy (@DansteezyMMA) May 5, 2020