Eazy-E’s Daughter Ebie Wright Celebrates His 56th Birthday W/ Priceless Flashbacks

Late N.W.A. leader Eazy-E‘s daughter is keeping her father’s memory alive. Ebie Wright has come forward to celebrate her dad’s legacy on his 56th birthday.

Eazy-E’s Daughter Celebrates His Birthday

Ebie went to her Instagram page with a heartfelt open message about her dad. Without getting too specific, Wright also vowed to make sure his life story and contributions to the culture would reach the masses in the near future.

“Happy Birthday To My Father 🎈 … The 🐐… The Legendary Visionary who was far ahead of his time and broke down barriers and made SO much possible for all of the artists of today . His life’s accomplishments and his true impact on pop culture as a whole have yet to be Fully highlighted and that’s soon going to change! Grateful that I have enough memories with you to last me a lifetime 💙. I wish we were celebrating together today but just know that the world will soon be celebrating you even more than they ever have … as I have never stopped fighting to “Wright” all the Wrongs . Documentary On The Way 🎥😎 4 Part Series . R.I.P. Dad 👼🏽. #EricWright #EazyE #GodFatherOfGangstaRap #SoMuchMoreToHisStory #WeWantEazy #Ruthless #ARuthlessScandal #Sept7 #Virgo #JawDropping #BeenALongRoad #WeWantEbie #EbieDuzIt #HeartHurts” -Ebie Wright’s Instagram

Throwback Eazy-E Baby Pic

In March 2020, Ebie shared a priceless look at her dad. She shared a side by side comparison of herself and Easy as babies.

“My dad and I 😍 … although the older I get the more I’m transforming into @tracyjernagin lol . #EazyAndEbie” -Ebie Wright’s Instagram

Family Dispute

Leading up to rap star Megan Thee Stallion‘s recent “Girls in the Hood” Eazy-E tribute, the late rapper’s daughter Henree Wright gave it a co-sign but shared her issues with Meg’s team. Wright took specific aim at Stallion’s crew for trying to make bank off the record without looking out for Eazy’s family.

“I’m straight bothered and I don’t really get bothered. But I’m not bothered by these dope a** artists that’s making these dope ass pieces of merch or these dope a** musicians who are making these dope a** songs. As long as y’all are paying homage to my father, I fuck with that. 100 percent, right? What I’m bothered by is the people in the background who pushed the ‘OK’ button and say, ‘Go ahead and drop it, we co-sign it. We write off on it.’ ‘Cause he got kids that y’all won’t write sh*t off for. We’ve been trying forever.” -Henree Wright’s Instagram

Ebie Gets Involved

Shortly after the social media posts, Eazy’s other daughter Ebie Wright spoke out. Despite supporting Meg paying homage to E’s legacy, Ebie couldn’t hold her sister down for trying to speak on her behalf over the situation.