Former Odd Future rapper Earl Sweatshirt thinks life has changed forever. Following the killing of innocent black man George Floyd and a slew of protests across America, he’s voiced his opinion on how life in this country has changed permanently.

Earl x Change

This past weekend, Earl went to Twitter to reveal he thinks things will either change for the good, or take an extreme turn for the worst.

there is no ‘regular’ to go back to. we either goin 2 establish some new systems or the old one is gonna come more vicious than this generation has ever felt” – Earl Sweatshirt’s Twitter

there is no 'regular' to go back to. we either goin 2 establish some new systems or the old one is gonna come more vicious than this generation has ever felt — thebe kgositsile (@earlxsweat) June 6, 2020

High-Key Details

At least some positive change is coming following the death of George Floyd and global protests against police brutality. Minneapolis has agreed to ban police chokeholds after fired cops killed Floyd by kneeling on his neck.

The City Council held an emergency meeting on Friday and unanimously passed the new rules. The agreement still needs to be approved by a judge. “George Floyd’s service yesterday underscored that justice for George requires more than accountability for the man who killed him — it requires accountability from elected leadership to deep, structural reforms,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a press release following the vote. (NBC News)

BREAKING: Negotiators for the city of Minneapolis agree with the state to ban the use of chokeholds by police. Police would also be required to report and intervene anytime they see an unauthorized use of force by another officer. https://t.co/rkNpO6wZXM — The Associated Press (@AP) June 5, 2020 Minneapolis bans police chokeholds in light of Floyd’s death

Wait, There’s More

Last Thursday, a huge video game franchise showed its support for Black Lives Matter and the life of George Floyd. Powerhouse company Rockstar’s biggest titles temporarily shut down in Floyd’s memory. The statement showed the company’s commitment to supporting Black Lives Matter around the globe and especially in the United States.

Black Lives Matter. To honor the legacy of George Floyd, today, 6/4/20, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. ET, we will be shutting down access to our online games, Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online. -Rockstar Games’ Twitter

Black Lives Matter. To honor the legacy of George Floyd, today, 6/4/20, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. ET, we will be shutting down access to our online games, Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 4, 2020

Before You Go

The shutdown time period coincided with memorial services taking place for Floyd. Various high-profile celebrities showed support and attended the live-streamed event in Minneapolis.

A somber and defiant memorial for George Floyd in Minneapolis gave way to a 10th night of protests on Thursday as thousands of demonstrators again poured into the nation’s streets, crowding outside City Hall in Seattle and marching across the Brooklyn Bridge. The Rev. Al Sharpton, who gave a eulogy for Mr. Floyd, pledged that his death would be a catalyst for change, after video showed a white police officer kneeling on Mr. Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes as he lay face down and handcuffed on the pavement, saying “I can’t breathe.” The tragedy, Mr. Sharpton said, was also a symbolic message: “Get your knee off our necks.” (New York Times)