West Coast rapper E-40 is showing the Internet’s true powers. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to celebrate his San Francisco 49ers winning the NFC West and securing a first-round bye in the NFL playoffs.

40 went to Instagram Monday to share a hilarious “Baby Yoda”-inspired 49ers meme.

Last night, the 49ers managed to keep the Seattle Seahawks inches away from winning the division with a 26-21 victory.

The final minutes of Sunday night’s game were ridiculous. Russell Wilson made a ton of clutch plays after the Seahawks appeared dead, trailing 26-14 with less than four minutes left. Trailing 26-21 in the final seconds, the Seahawks took an inexplicable, horrendous delay of game penalty when they had the ball at the 1-yard line. Then on fourth down with the division title on the line, Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister was inches — maybe not even multiple inches — short of the goal line. Dre Greenlaw made the tackle of the season for the 49ers to hold Hollister out with nine seconds left. The 49ers won 26-21. (Yahoo! Sports)

Heading into halftime, the 49ers managed to secure a 13-0 lead.

When they had the ball, the Niners kept scheming receivers wide open for Jimmy Garoppolo, and Kyle Shanahan kept getting the ball into the hands of George Kittle and Deebo Samuel in new and inventive ways. San Francisco led 13-0 at the half, and the first two times Seattle got on the board after halftime, the Niners came right back with a score of their own. Oh, and the defense held on with that insane goal-line stand, with everyone from Emmanuel Moseley to Dre Greenlaw contributing with huge plays. (CBS Sports)

Throughout the entire 2019 season, E-40 has made sure to rep his Niners.