Dwayne Johnson Reveals New Project Rock PR3 Training Shoe

Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson a.k.a The Rock is lacing up a pair of fresh sneakers for his workout grind nowadays. The WWE Hall of Fame legend has formally announced and revealed his new Project Rock PR3 training shoes. The big reveal follows Rock announcing he and his family tested positive for COVID-19.

Purpose. Intent. Progress. We must push forward. Because it’s through the work that we rise up in the face of adversity, lifting ourselves and those around us. And now it’s time to raise the bar again and kick ass – in however your “gym” looks like these days, as well as out in the world.

Engineered by Under Armour in partnership with Dwayne Johnson and tested in the Iron Paradise, the most innovative shoe in the Project Rock Collection has been through the grind and is now ready for you. The PR3 is designed at the intersection of comfort and stability, and for those who choose action and progress. The knit upper has the added benefit of allowing for maximum breathability during training, and provides stability by locking the foot in place with an external heel counter to power through every rep.