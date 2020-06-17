Louisiana rapper Kevin Gates might have just came up with the best Father’s Day gift of the year. The hip-hop star went online this week to give the world a glimpse into what his ride or die Dreka gifted him.

Kevin x Dreka

This week, KG hit up Instagram with some must-see footage. In the clip, Gates shows Dreka gave him a couple of camels in honor of this Sunday’s Father’s Day.

“Yeah, this my early Father’s Day gift. Dreka got me, she got me camels, two all-white camels. This is a blessing to us from Allah.” -Kevin Gates’ Instagram

High-Key Details

In May 2020, Twitter users did research following rumors about a Kevin Gates sex tape leaking online. Some even compared the tattoos of the people in the sex tape to those of Kevin Gates and his wife Dreka. Some believe it’s him while others are skeptical.

No lie I peeped the tattoos but he got too many 😭 and Gates really ain’t that skinny — 🥶Duwop.🌬❄️ (@__queenduwop) May 17, 2020 The Internet comments on Kevin Gates sex tape

Somebody got all of Kevin Gates tattoos is what y’all trying to tell me? Nigga his face right there! The cross tattoo right there — ; (@THATSKYI) May 17, 2020

Wait, There’s More

Some people roasted Gates and expressed disappointment for the video. People have said they expected a little more “freak” from Gates, putting his lyrics into consideration.

Damn kevin gates…. u talk so nasty had a bitch fooled for years😤 #kevingatesvideo this nigga dont even look the same no more 😖… Now i cant listen to half of yo music cuz its a cap😂 pic.twitter.com/oLemkmV8XH — azizah (@AziToCold) May 17, 2020

U niggas be talking all that freak shit but really be out here with them Kevin Gates moves in the bedroom 😩😭🤦🏾‍♀️ — Babby💋💦Face💋💦Me (@washingtoname22) May 17, 2020

wowww i jus seen kevin gates sex tape n he not even freak nasty like he says he is😵 — Huttin Dior❦ (@hutttttonn) May 17, 2020

Before You Go

Gates knows the music biz doesn’t play fair. The hip-hop entertainer recently teased new music referencing the entertainment industry gearing up to blackball producer Young Chop. Several weeks ago, he went online to share a hard-hitting song. In the untitled record, he specifically references Chop gearing up to get taken out at the hands of the industry.