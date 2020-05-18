Louisiana rapper Kevin Gates‘ wife Dreka Gates is always ride or die for her husband. With KG’s name trending over the weekend courtesy of sex tape rumors, we’re taking a look at his black queen.

Queen Dreka

From clocking in family goals to modeling on the regular, here’s 10 pics of Mrs. Gates.

“There’s so many things to smile & laugh about and SO many reasons like good energy/higher vibrations, bomb a$$ cheek bones, & tight abs 😜 if you’re ever feeling “low”…watch a comedy or think about something that you thought was funny…it’ll raise your energy/vibrations real quick 👌 #drekabody 📸 : @shannonlaurine” -Dreka Gates’ Instagram

The Tape

This past weekend, Twitter users did research following rumors about a Kevin Gates sex tape leaking online. Some even compared the tattoos of the people in the sex tape to those of Kevin Gates and his wife Dreka. Some believe it’s him while others are skeptical.

No lie I peeped the tattoos but he got too many 😭 and Gates really ain’t that skinny — 🥶Duwop.🌬❄️ (@__queenduwop) May 17, 2020 The Internet comments on Kevin Gates sex tape

Somebody got all of Kevin Gates tattoos is what y’all trying to tell me? Nigga his face right there! The cross tattoo right there — ; (@THATSKYI) May 17, 2020

sooooo … they linked kevin gates sex tape & it’s not dreka in the video w/ him… pic.twitter.com/Qfj4zNfUXJ — inuyasha’s baby mother (@localearthangel) May 17, 2020

Wait, There’s More

Some have roasted Gates and expressed disappointment for the video. People have said they expected a little more “freak” from Gates, putting his lyrics into consideration.

Damn kevin gates…. u talk so nasty had a bitch fooled for years😤 #kevingatesvideo this nigga dont even look the same no more 😖… Now i cant listen to half of yo music cuz its a cap😂 pic.twitter.com/oLemkmV8XH — azizah (@AziToCold) May 17, 2020

Kevin gates girl said fuck cheating, he showed all my friends he got a lil dck and no stroke. #kevingatesvideo pic.twitter.com/SehxbVms36 — I write…dope books😝❤ (@EbonyDiamonds86) May 17, 2020

U niggas be talking all that freak shit but really be out here with them Kevin Gates moves in the bedroom 😩😭🤦🏾‍♀️ — Babby💋💦Face💋💦Me (@washingtoname22) May 17, 2020

wowww i jus seen kevin gates sex tape n he not even freak nasty like he says he is😵 — Huttin Dior❦ (@hutttttonn) May 17, 2020

Before You Go

Gates knows the music biz doesn’t play fair. The hip-hop entertainer recently teased new music referencing the entertainment industry gearing up to blackball producer Young Chop. Several weeks ago, he went online to share a hard-hitting song. In the untitled record, he specifically references Chop gearing up to get taken out at the hands of the industry.

“I cut off my finger to save my hand, this is how I got established,” KG raps. “My heart goes out to Young Chop and the industry, they gonna black ball him/So hard with the gun copped…”