Louisiana rapper Kevin Gates‘ wife Dreka Gates is always ride or die for her husband. With KG’s name trending over the weekend courtesy of sex tape rumors, we’re taking a look at his black queen.
SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.
Queen Dreka
From clocking in family goals to modeling on the regular, here’s 10 pics of Mrs. Gates.
SOHH TIP: Turn your body into a work of art like Mrs. Gates — Yoga Download takes your yoga goals anywhere. Suitable for all levels, ages and fitness types! Join today for as little as $10/month.
“There’s so many things to smile & laugh about and SO many reasons like good energy/higher vibrations, bomb a$$ cheek bones, & tight abs 😜 if you’re ever feeling “low”…watch a comedy or think about something that you thought was funny…it’ll raise your energy/vibrations real quick 👌 #drekabody 📸 : @shannonlaurine” -Dreka Gates’ Instagram
The Tape
This past weekend, Twitter users did research following rumors about a Kevin Gates sex tape leaking online. Some even compared the tattoos of the people in the sex tape to those of Kevin Gates and his wife Dreka. Some believe it’s him while others are skeptical.
Wait, There’s More
Some have roasted Gates and expressed disappointment for the video. People have said they expected a little more “freak” from Gates, putting his lyrics into consideration.
Before You Go
Gates knows the music biz doesn’t play fair. The hip-hop entertainer recently teased new music referencing the entertainment industry gearing up to blackball producer Young Chop. Several weeks ago, he went online to share a hard-hitting song. In the untitled record, he specifically references Chop gearing up to get taken out at the hands of the industry.
“I cut off my finger to save my hand, this is how I got established,” KG raps. “My heart goes out to Young Chop and the industry, they gonna black ball him/So hard with the gun copped…”
SOHH TIP: Get your body right without breaking the bank — Yoga Download has monthly unlimited streaming and downloads available for as little as $10/month – that’s .33 cents/day. Sign up today.