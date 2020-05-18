Louisiana rapper Kevin Gates‘ wife Dreka Gates is always ride or die for her husband. With KG’s name trending over the weekend courtesy of sex tape rumors, we’re taking a look at his black queen.

SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Queen Dreka

From clocking in family goals to modeling on the regular, here’s 10 pics of Mrs. Gates.

SOHH TIP: Turn your body into a work of art like Mrs. GatesYoga Download takes your yoga goals anywhere. Suitable for all levels, ages and fitness types! Join today for as little as $10/month.

“There’s so many things to smile & laugh about and SO many reasons like good energy/higher vibrations, bomb a$$ cheek bones, & tight abs 😜 if you’re ever feeling “low”…watch a comedy or think about something that you thought was funny…it’ll raise your energy/vibrations real quick 👌 #drekabody 📸 : @shannonlaurine” -Dreka Gates’ Instagram

View this post on Instagram

📸: @shannonlaurine

A post shared by Dreka Gates (@drekagates) on

View this post on Instagram

#drekabody #askme If you’ve ever wanted to ask me any questions…now is the time. Ask me anything you’ve ever wanted to know. About eating habits, skincare habits, hair, business, mental and spiritual wellness, vaccines (or rather no vaccines in my kids case), birthing babies (both my babies were born via waterbirth), placentas, cannabis (bet you didn’t know I went to school for this) …whatever the hell you want to ask me. We will compile all of these questions, so please be specific in nature, and I’ll answer them. Not all at once, not even tonight, but soon.. *DISCLAIMER – I am in no way a professional or expert, I’ve just had a good amount of experience in my life to know what works and not necessarily what will work for you but what worked for myself and my family (hubby and kids included) 😘 ✌️ 📸 : @shannonlaurine

A post shared by Dreka Gates (@drekagates) on

View this post on Instagram

#family biz #onset #gates #bwa

A post shared by Dreka Gates (@drekagates) on

View this post on Instagram

#mashallah #abudhabi #grandmosque @jdfilms3

A post shared by Dreka Gates (@drekagates) on

The Tape

This past weekend, Twitter users did research following rumors about a Kevin Gates sex tape leaking online. Some even compared the tattoos of the people in the sex tape to those of Kevin Gates and his wife Dreka. Some believe it’s him while others are skeptical.

The Internet comments on Kevin Gates sex tape

Wait, There’s More

Some have roasted Gates and expressed disappointment for the video. People have said they expected a little more “freak” from Gates, putting his lyrics into consideration.

Before You Go

Gates knows the music biz doesn’t play fair. The hip-hop entertainer recently teased new music referencing the entertainment industry gearing up to blackball producer Young Chop. Several weeks ago, he went online to share a hard-hitting song. In the untitled record, he specifically references Chop gearing up to get taken out at the hands of the industry.

“I cut off my finger to save my hand, this is how I got established,” KG raps. “My heart goes out to Young Chop and the industry, they gonna black ball him/So hard with the gun copped…”

SOHH TIP: Get your body right without breaking the bank — Yoga Download has monthly unlimited streaming and downloads available for as little as $10/month – that’s .33 cents/day. Sign up today.