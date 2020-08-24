Chicago rapper Dreezy doesn’t have to stay in Illinois to show hometown love. The hip-hop star went online this past weekend with footage of herself representing her roots with a Chicago Bulls jersey-inspired swimsuit.

Heading into Monday, Dreezy hit up Instagram with a slideshow of new pics. The shots feature her donning a fit made out of Chi-Town NBA legend Michael Jordan‘s Bulls jersey.

“Hardly home but always reppin 📷 @eshooters” -Dreezy’s Instagram

Recently, the Chi-Town native went to her Instagram page to unload a batch of new pics. The shots featured her solo and rocking an iced-out “Big Dreez” pendant around her neck.

“50 Shades of Bae 🤍 @fashionnova fashionnovapartner” -Dreezy’s Instagram “😍😍😍” -Meg Thee Stallion “😍😍😍” -JT “😍” -Destiny Jones

In early August 2020, Dreezy hit up Instagram with a slideshow of new pics. The shots featured her rocking Savage x Fenty lingerie and soaking in a tub of bubbles.

“Mood: WAP 💦 @savagexfenty #savagexambassador 📷 @jaayrashawn Hair @iamjaelahj Mua @ms.tripolib” -Dreezy’s Instagram

Earlier this month, Dreezy also showed off her modeling goals in an outdoors shoot.

“Dreezy Island 🌴 Swimsuit: @fashionnova fashionnovapartner”

Recently, the Chi-Town native went to her Instagram page with a slideshow of new pics. The shots featured her surrounded by endless pairs of PUMA sneakers and one even includes Dreezy licking the bottom of one.